True Crime Series

FOX NEWS AUDIO is debuting a podcast about the 1976 school bus kidnapping in CHOWCHILLA, CA on the FOX NEWS PODCASTS+ subscription platform TODAY (2/3).

"NIGHTMARE IN CHOWCHILLA: THE SCHOOL BUS KIDNAPPING," a six-episode series, is hosted by Senior Correspondent CLAUDIA COWAN and delves into the incident and how 27 lives were saved, and by whom. In addition, the series features a reunion between two survivors who hadn't seen each other for over 45 years, as well as an exclusive message from one of the kidnappers.

