BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP R&B WBAV (V101.9)/CHARLOTTE, NC PM drive's TONE-X has exited. He had been in the time slot for four years and with the cluster overall for 20+ years. Multiple sources have indicated the move was due to budget cuts.

His broadcast career also includes WILMINGTON, NC and ATLANTA. In addition, he's had 25+ years in comedy --DEF COMEDY JAM, COMIC VIEW, BAD BOYS OF COMEDY, and most recently featured on SHOWTIME's "MONIQUE AND FRIENDS."

You can reach out to TONE-X at yolanday2mgmt@gmail.com.

He posted a farewell to fans on his FB page.

