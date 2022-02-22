New Programming

SONOS RADIO used the timing of the first day of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE to announce a beefed up slate of original Country and Americana programming, including a dedicated DOLLY PARTON channel shifting to its free tier, plus a new, MARGO PRICE-hosted podcast, and the selection of THOMAS RHETT as the first “headliner artist” for its NASHVILLE NOW channel.

The new portfolio of NASHVILLE-centric channels include MODERN ROOTS, CLASSIC COUNTRY and COUNTRY FOREVER, joining the existing HOT COUNTRY and the mainstream Country NASHVILLE NOW channels, the latter of which has been revamped.

PARTON’s SONGTELLER RADIO moves to SONOS’ free programming tier, making it available to all SONOS customers worldwide. The channel features music that PARTON personally enjoys and has been inspired by, as well as her own music and commentary on songs and moments from her career. Being added to the SONGTELLER RADIO channel in early MARCH is a special feature highlighting PARTON’s upcoming album and novel, both titled "RUN, ROSE, RUN." The channel previously was only available on the paid SONOS RADIO HD platform.

PRICE’s new podcast, "RUNAWAY HORSES," can be heard on MODERN ROOTS beginning in the SPRING. It will feature PRICE’s conversations with fellow artists about creativity, politics and other topics. In addition to SONOS, it will be distributed on all podcast platforms.

RHETT, meanwhile, will get a push for his upcoming "WHERE WE STARTED" album with his selection as NASHVILLE NOW’s first “headliner artist.” The “headliner” feature will spotlight superstar artists who have new projects. As part of the promotion, every track from RHETT’s new album will be highlighted, along with custom station IDs from him.

"The continued, rapid growth of SONOS RADIO has allowed us to take a deeper dive into some of our listeners' favorite genres, and Country music clearly sits as a top priority" said Head of Programming JOE DAWSON. "Our work with a team of NASHVILLE-based, expert curators allows us to bring a full array of the sounds that Country fans love -- from what's new to all of the classics. We couldn't be happier to partner with this selection of artists that are legends, and legends in the making, to deliver this new offering on our platform."

“Storytelling is central to almost everything I do, and I am happy that SONOS owners around the world will continue to be a part of this journey with me,” said PARTON.

PRICE said, “As a listener, I’m appreciative that SONOS is giving me an outlet to support artists that I deeply admire. I’m excited to bring listeners a unique experience through many genres from all perspectives. We’ll study the art of songwriting, storytelling and rule breaking in Country music and beyond.”

SONOS RADIO is an ad-supported streaming radio service that aggregates more than 60,000 broadcast radio stations from around the world, in addition to its own programming. A free version is available on the SONOS app and through MIXCLOUD, while the SONOS RADIO HD platform, which offers an expanded catalog of original streaming content, costs $7.99 a month after a free, 30-day trial. That paid tier is currently available in the U.S., U.K., GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, CANADA, AUSTRIA and FRANCE. The free version is available in those countries, as well ITALY, SWEDEN, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, BELGIUM, SWITZERLAND, NORWAY and DENMARK.

