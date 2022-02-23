Cusick

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has added RICHARD CUSICK as Chief Product Officer, Global E-Commerce. In the newly created role, CUSICK is tasked with building a product team to turn UMG's business targets into products and experiences across E-Commerce, Web3.0 and direct artist and fan-focused initiatives. Based in SANTA MONICA, CUSICK will report to UMG Pres. of Global E-Commerce and Business Development RICHELLE PARHAM.

PARHAM commented, "To help our artists maximize their creative and commercial potential, UMG continues to expand our mission well beyond the typical boundaries of a traditional music business, particularly in the products, services and experiences that we’re able to provide. With RICHARD joining us in the newly created role of Chief Product Officer, we will accelerate our efforts to bring fans even closer to their favorite artists and music through expanded products and ‘always on’ experiences."

CUSICK added, "Music has the unique ability to cross borders, cultures and languages to build highly engaged global fan communities. UMG is already a leader in creating exciting products and experiences for their artists to engage with their fans around the world and I look forward to working with RICHELLE and the senior management team to help build on that track record of excellence and deliver growth."

For over 20 years, CUSICK has worked at the intersection of media and technology, including at GEMSTAR-TV GUIDE (now XPERI), YAHOO!, YAHOO! MUSIC, GRACENOTE and AUDIBLE MAGIC.

