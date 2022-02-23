New Launch

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has launched DEF JAM INDIA, a new label division within INDIA and SOUTH ASIA aimed at representing the best in hip-hop and rap talent in the region.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA & SOUTH ASIA Managing Dir. and CEO DEVRAJ SANYAL commented, "The launch of DEF JAM INDIA could not come at a better time for music in INDIA. Our domestic hip-hop and rap artists are rapidly growing into some of the most exciting talents in the region, taking their rightful space alongside mainstream national & regional pop, and what better home for those artists than DEF JAM, the pioneering global home of hip-hop. DEF JAM INDIA, will be infused and inspired by local street and rap culture, Indian sounds and unique multi-lingual flows, which will enable us to introduce new artists across the country and region, and beyond."

DEF JAM RECORDINGS Chairman & CEO TUNJI BALOGUN added, "We’re excited to welcome DEF JAM INDIA to the worldwide DEF JAM family, following our recent launches in the U.K., EUROPE, AFRICA and ASIA. Hip-hop reflects the pulse of global youth culture and chronicles new stories and voices in real time. DEF JAM INDIA will provide audiences worldwide the opportunity to discover and experience Indian hip-hop culture at its finest and introduce the next generation of cutting-edge artists emerging from the region."

