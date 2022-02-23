Palmer

URBAN ONE's RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA Sr. Dir./Inventory MOSETTA PALMER has been promoted to VP/Revenue Management. PALMER joined the company in 2019 as Dir./Revenue and Inventory Management.

"I am proud to announce MOSETTA's well-deserved promotion," said RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR. "MOSETTA's oversight with sales data analysis and forecasting, combined with her initiative to identify strategies to increase our customer base and revenue, has helped to bolster efficiency and profits within RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA."

PALMER said, "Unprecedented business conditions have required systemic changes. I am honored URBAN ONE's innovative leadership trusted me to establish a department comprised of thoughtful and strategic members who foster a can-do mindset. I am thrilled to be a participant of continued change and revenue growth within a thriving culture."

