Debuts Next Week

CNN AUDIO's latest podcast is a guide to personal finance for those traditionally left out of financial conversations.

DELYANNE BARROS, a/k/a social media financial commentator "DELYANNE THE MONEY COACH," will host "DIVERSIFYING," a weekly podcast debuting FEBRUARY 28th with its first two episodes.

“We all want financial stability, but not everyone knows how to make it happen in a way that speaks to their individual needs and experiences,” said BARROS. “In DIVERSIFYING, we’re going to be helping people discover their financial empowerment with actionable advice, while also having real conversations that acknowledge the systemic, emotional and cultural barriers to building wealth.”

