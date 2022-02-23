New Country Content

ABC AUDIO is launching a new feed of content for Country stations at the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) in NASHVILLE. "COUNTRY LIFE" will feature ABC AUDIO Country correspondent STEPHEN HUBBARD's interviews and stories from his "BOOTS ON THE GROUND" series. The content will be available as a new category on ABC AUDIO's Air Power Country service.

At CRS, HUBBARD will interview over 25 artists in ABC AUDIO's hospitality room, with ABC AUDIO providing real-time content to Country Air Power, Digital, and Power Portal affiliates.

For more information, reach out to ABC AUDIO's CHRISTOPHER VENICE at Christopher.Venice@abc.com.

