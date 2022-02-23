Web 3 Gaming

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has forged a partnership with card gaming developer SPLINTERLANDS to create arcade-style play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain-based games for select WMG artists.

WMG Chief Digital Officer and EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA said, “I don’t think we can underestimate how massive the opportunity around P2E gaming is. Our partnership with SPLINTERLANDS pulls focus to our artists and their music as we all work together to develop and maintain tokenized games. As we build, we will be unlocking new revenue streams for our artists while further solidifying fans’ participation in value created.”

SPLINTERLANDS CEO JESSE "AGGROED" REICH added, “WARNER MUSIC GROUP is a leader in the music industry. They are innovating the music industry to meet the standards set by Web 3.0 community members. We're thrilled to be working with them and I look forward to new collaborations at the intersection of gaming, music, crypto, NFTs, defi, and blockchain.”

