Ladisa

U.K.-based radio group GLOBAL's DAX digital advertising representation firm has named MEDIA MONKS SVP/Growth-NORTH AMERICA RYAN LADISA as VP/Sales, CANADA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome RYAN as the new lead for DAX CANADA,” said DAX NORTH AMERICA Chief Growth Officer JON HALES. “His leadership and business growth experience will build on DAX’s solid tech foundation and unique publisher offering, all while helping advertisers increase their reach and connect with new audiences at scale via podcasts, online audio, streaming, gaming and audio articles.”

“I’m thrilled to join the skilled team at GLOBAL,” said LADISA. “The world has transformed, and streaming audio has embraced the transformation with open arms. I’m excited to build upon the solid technology foundation DAX represents and deliver on the needs of advertisers with premium exclusive supply and unparalleled reach in the diverse audio landscape.”

« see more Net News