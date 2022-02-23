Novel With Music

SPOTIFY has partnered with DOLLY PARTON and author JAMES PATTERSON for what the company calls a "bookcast," a hybrid of audiobook and musical soundtrack. Excerpts from "RUN, ROSE, RUN," PARTON and PATTERSON's new co-authored novel about an aspiring Country artist with a secret past (NET NEWS 8/12), are being combined with tracks from PARTON's original soundtrack for the book, and will be available as a SPOTIFY exclusive starting TODAY (2/23) with multiple weekly episodes. The full soundtrack will be released on BUTTERFLY RECORDS/INGROOVES/UMG on MARCH 4th, and the book will be published on MARCH 7th along with the remaining six episodes of the "bookcast."

“We are honored to partner with DOLLY PARTON and JAMES PATTERSON on RUN, ROSE, RUN, a trailblazing audio experience from two of the world’s most prolific creators, that combines SPOTIFY’s core elements -- music and spoken audio,” said SPOTIFY Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF. “This unique audio experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and SPOTIFY's commitment to partnering with exceptional creative talent on new innovative formats.”

“I still can’t believe that I get to launch SPOTIFY’s first ever bookcast with my buddy JAMES PATTERSON. What a great way to reach out to listeners all around the world,” said PARTON. “When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. JAMES and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can."

“I’ve been a fan of DOLLY PARTON’s storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on RUN, ROSE, RUN and bring these characters to life,” said PATTERSON. “The music she’s created around this project is incredible, and I’m grateful that SPOTIFY has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”

Listen to the first two episodes here.

