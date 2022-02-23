Parr

KEY NETWORKS’ weekday Country show “SHAWN PARR’S ACROSS THE COUNTRY” has added 13 affiliates so far this year, seven of which came from a group deal with DOCKINS BROADCAST GROUP. The show now has 47 affiliates in 40 markets.

The DOCKINS Country stations taking the four-hour show include: KELE-F (92.5 THE GROVE)/MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO; KYLS-F (FROGGY 96)/IRONTON-FARMINGTON, MO; KPWB-F (KICKIN’ COUNTRY 104.9/PIEDMONT-POPLAR BLUFF, MO; WFDZ (FROGGY 93.5)/PERRY, FL; WOAB/OZARK, AL; WQLC (POWER COUNTRY 102)/WATERTOWN-LAKE CITY, FL; and WMAF-A-W223DG/MADISON, FL.

Other Country stations taking the show are PACIFIC EMPIRE RADIO CORP. KUBQ (98.7 THE RANCH)/LA GRANDE, OR; TELEMEDIA BROADCASTING WGRX (THUNDER 104.5)/FALMOUTH-FREDERICKSBURG, VA; WVNW, INC. WVNW (STAR COUNTRY 96.7)/LEWISTOWN, PA; CUMULUS WVLK-F (K92.9)/LEXINGTON, KY; PACIFIC EMPIRE RADIO CORP. KCLK (HOT COUNTRY 94.1)/CLARKSTON-LEWISTON, ID; and REGIONAL MEDIA KNIM-A-K240DY (I’M COUNTRY)/MARYVILLE, MO.

KEY NETWORKS CEO ROB KOBLASZ said, “Approaching 50 affiliates already is a testament to how great the show is.”

COO DENNIS GREEN added, “We are delighted to welcome 13 new affiliates in the first two months of 2022. SHAWN is providing affiliates the best in Country radio with a show that does more for local stations than any show of its kind in syndication. We’ve saved you a seat on the PARR-V across the country. Time to hop on board!”

PARR said, "I have never been more excited about Country radio than I am today. Being able to work closely with so many incredible affiliates is such a blessing. I am looking forward to visiting so many new markets in 2022!"

