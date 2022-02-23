El-Dinary, Sockett

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has named XPERI CORPORATION SVP/Digital Platforms ASHRUF EL-DINARY as the recipient of the 2022 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award and CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Dir./Engineering and Operations PETER SOCKETT as the 2022 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award honoree.

The two winners will be presented with their honors by NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT at a session, “HOLLYWOOD’s ‘Binge Times’ OTT Battle and NAB Engineering Awards," at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 24th.

« see more Net News