More Radio People 'Takin' A Walk' With Buzz Knight On Podcast
February 23, 2022
Veteran radio programming executive BUZZ KNIGHT’s “TAKIN’ A WALK” podcast is releasing a new batch of episodes featuring more conversations with radio luminaries. The new episodes include AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON morning host GREG HILL, former GREATER MEDIA CEO PETER SMYTH, and former PYRAMID BROADCASTING Founder RICHIE BALSBAUGH.
KNIGHT said, “It’s great ‘Takin’ a Walk’ with old friends and getting to know new ones as we are out enjoying an amazing walk.