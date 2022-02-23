Panel

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s Global Podcast Division is holding a webinar panel of Black podcasters TOMORROW (2/24).

"Passing the Mic: Black In Podcasting," to stream at 1p (ET) THIURSDAY, will feature SOMETHIN' ELSE Producer ROB DOZIER; "IN THOSE GENES" Lead Producer SAM RIDDELL; NEON HUM MEDIA Exec. Editor CATHERINE SAINT LOUIS; "CHEAT!" host and VICE NEWS Correspondent ALZO SLADE; and OTHERTONE Pres. MOSES SOYOOLA. The panel is being moderated by "TEA WITH QUEEN AND J" and "GOOD WORDS WITH KIRK FRANKLIN" producer JANICIA FRANCIS.

RSVP at passingthemic.info.

