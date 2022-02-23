Fitz

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' "CT40 WITH FITZ" syndicated Country countdown show has added two more affiliates. The show is now heard on BRISTOL BROADCASTING CO. Country WXBQ/BRISTOL-KINGSPORT-JOHNSON CITY and ALPHA MEDIA Country KLLL/LUBBOCK.

Find out more at https://skyviewnetworks.com/ct40/, email affiliation@skyviewsat.com, or stop by SKYVIEW’s suite at the 2022 CRS in the OMNI HOTEL, Mockingbird Room #4.

