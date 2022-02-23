Debuts Today

BEN & JERRY’S has launched a new branded-content podcast with VOX CREATIVE and ABF CREATIVE that focuses on the brand's involvement in social causes and activism. "INTO THE MIX: A BEN & JERRY'S PODCAST ABOUT JOY & JUSTICE" is hosted by author ASHLEY C. FORD and debuts TODAY (2/23) with JOHN LEGEND as the initial guest. PATTI SMITH and BILL MCKIBBEN are scheduled for future episodes. The show is the ice cream maker's second podcast, following "WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA."

“Successful movements for social change have never just been about good ideas and good policy,” said BEN & JERRY'S Global Head of Activism Strategy CHRIS MILLER. “Historically -- from the abolitionist movement, to the modern civil rights movement, the anti-VIETNAM WAR movement, and OCCUPY WALL STREET -- music and art were woven into the fabric of these efforts. This podcast celebrates the intersection of activism, art and culture, which can be described as the joy on the long journey to justice.”

