Cumulus Media/Savannah’s Don Brake Ties The Knot On 2-2-22
by Phyllis Stark
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to DON BRAKE, OM for CUMULUS MEDIA’s SAVANNAH cluster and PD of Country WJCL (KIX 96), on his marriage YESTERDAY (2/22) to AMERICA CANYAS, with their daughter, NAOMI, as an attendant.
The SAVANNAH cluster he oversees also includes Classic Rock WIXV, R&B/Hip Hop WEAS (E93), and Adult R&B WTYB (MAGIC 103.9).
