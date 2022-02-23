The Brakes

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to DON BRAKE, OM for CUMULUS MEDIA’s SAVANNAH cluster and PD of Country WJCL (KIX 96), on his marriage YESTERDAY (2/22) to AMERICA CANYAS, with their daughter, NAOMI, as an attendant.

The SAVANNAH cluster he oversees also includes Classic Rock WIXV, R&B/Hip Hop WEAS (E93), and Adult R&B WTYB (MAGIC 103.9).

Congratulate BRAKE here.

