Pictured (L-R): Bowers, Allen

NASHVILLE-based ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has acquired a catalog of Country hits written by JIMMIE ALLEN, ASH BOWERS and TRENT TOMLINSON during the trio’s term as WIDE OPEN MUSIC songwriters. The catalog includes TOMLINSON’s “In Case You Didn’t Know” (BRETT YOUNG), BOWERS’ “Prayed for You” (MATT STELL), and ALLEN’s own hits, “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” and “Freedom Was a Highway.”

The acquisition is a follow-up investment to EMG's purchase of WIDE OPEN MUSIC in 2020.

“We are so excited to further strengthen our existing partnership with JIMMIE and ASH,” said EMG Chairman/CEO JEREMY TUCKER. “Their songwriting skills are undeniable, as they’ve proven time and again with the hits they’ve created. We’re thrilled to be the new home of this incredible catalog.”

“Working with the ENDURANCE team has been such a pleasure for both JIMMIE and I over the past couple of years, so it only makes sense for us to continue to build on that relationship,” said BOWERS.

