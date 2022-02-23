Abbott (Photo: Lou Jones for GBH)

Pres. and CEO of public media GBH, JONATHAN ABBOTT has announced he will step down at the end of 2022 after 15 years as Chief Executive, and 23 years with the organization. Throughout the years, ABBOTT led the company's digital transformation, helped build its endowment and vastly expanded service to audiences. He will remain with GBH while the company searches for his replacement.

Under ABBOTT’s leadership, GBH has grown to encompass ten digital and broadcast media channels. He was at the forefront of the launch of digital public TV services, taking the lead on the creation of WORLD CHANNEL, now a thriving source of diverse documentary films. He affiliated GBH with PRI and then with audio technology leader PRX, and supported the merger of GBH’s western MASSACHUSETTS TV affiliate WGBY with NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC RADIO to form the multiplatform NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA and expand service across southern NEW ENGLAND. He has championed public media’s vital role in education to support teachers and parents, partnering with PBS to expand GBH’s innovative digital learning platform to launch PBS LEARNINGMEDIA, a free national online service that offers classroom-ready resources for educators in all 50 states and has nearly 20 million users.

ABBOTT has driven new approaches to strengthen GBH as an organization, and prioritized making it a more inclusive workplace. He brought on GBH’s first Chief Inclusion and Equity Officer and initiated organization-wide diversity, equity, inclusion and access efforts. Throughout his tenure, he added significantly to GBH’s financial stability, creating new services to provide additional revenue for GBH. He partnered with PBS to form PBS DISTRIBUTION (PBSd), for home entertainment licensing and formed the CONTRIBUTOR DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP (CDP), a collaborative fundraising service to strengthen local public media organizations across the country. Last year GBH completed a $215 million capital campaign, the largest in public media history. Under his leadership, GBH’s endowment grew substantially from $63M to $523M.

ABBOTT said, “The mission to share knowledge, inspire learning and strengthen the community is why I’ve devoted my career to expanding the reach and impact of public media. There is no more exciting place to do this work than GBH. It has been my great privilege to work with an extraordinary group of talented and dedicated colleagues, supporting the creation of compelling, world-class content and trusted journalism that helps us understand the critical issues of our times. I am grateful to our community for its enduring support of GBH and public media.”

Chair/GBH Board of Trustees ANN FUDGE said, “JON’s vision and passion for the mission of public media to serve all people and to promote educational equity and citizenship has made GBH both a vital resource and a local treasure. Over more than two decades, he has strategically guided the organization to create purposeful, trusted content in the public interest. He leaves GBH in a strong position to continue to serve BOSTON, the Commonwealth and the nation with programs that inspire us to engage with one another, and with the world around us.”

CEO & Pres./BOSTON FOUNDATION LEE PELTON added, “JON has boldly re-shaped and re-imagined public media, not only for our BOSTON community, but for audiences across the country. His commitment to the creation of opportunities to close inequity gaps has been both remarkable and effective. He has been a dynamic partner to civic, educational and cultural organizations throughout BOSTON and NEW ENGLAND. His creativity, generosity and peerless leadership will be sorely missed, but his unparalleled legacy will endure for years to come.”

Pres. & CEO/PBS PAULA KERGER also said, “JON ABBOTT is a leader within our public television system whose innovation and strategic thinking have helped propel key initiatives and services that are at the very heart of public media’s mission. His deep commitment to education and serving teachers and students is evidenced every day through PBS LEARNINGMEDIA, a broadband service built in partnership between GBH and PBS, which has made a pivotal difference to millions of families.”

« back to Net News