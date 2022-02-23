Fried

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA has promoted RON FRIED to National Sales Manager for the company. He will be responsible for working with the CHRISTAL NATIONAL sales offices across the country and will focus on the strength of the company's audio and digital platforms. FRIED joined Connoisseur Media as part of the Hot AC WALK-FM/LONG ISLAND acquisition in 2014.

Dir./Sales/CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, DARREN DIPRIMA said, “RON is a valued and important member of our sales efforts on LONG ISLAND, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position officially.”

FRIED added, “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND’s national sales efforts. As a Senior and Regional Account Manager, I’ve had the privilege of representing our significant cluster of heritage stations for almost eight years. I look forward to working closely with our CHRISTAL RADIO/KATZ MEDIA GROUP team on growing the NASSAU-SUFFOLK market.”

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA owns clusters in regions including NASSAU-SUFFOLK, NY, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY, NEW HAVEN IN CT, and FREDERICK, MD. It also owns digital and marketing operations in CONNECTICUT and LONG ISLAND.

