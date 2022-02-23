LoPresti

REPUBLIC RECORDS has hired ALYSSA LOPRESTI as VP/Marketing Strategy. In her new role, she'll be based out of NEW YORK, and will devise, enact, and spearhead marketing campaigns and initiatives for the labels' roster of multiplatinum artists and developing talent. Artists under her purview will include JAMES BAY, BASTILLE, OF MONSTERS AND MEN, and BOYWITHUKE, to name a few.

Prior to her arrival at REPUBLIC RECORDS, LOPRESTI spent a decade at COLUMBIA RECORDS. She rose through the ranks from Marketing Assistant to Dir./Marketing, working on projects for the likes of AC/DC, BTS, THE CHAINSMOKERS, HOZIER, and many more.

SVP/Marketing Strategy, ALEX COSLOV said, “ALYSSA is a forward-thinking marketer with a very robust, diverse and impressive campaign portfolio. She will be an integral part of REPUBLIC's Marketing Strategy team moving forward and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her join the Republic family.”

LOPRESTI added, “I’m so honored to join this team, and I’m looking forward to creating campaigns for REPUBLIC’s roster of incredible artists. It’s amazing to collaborate with ALEX COSLOV and the entire department. REPUBLIC truly has a family feel, which is part of what makes the label so special.”

