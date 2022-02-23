Up In Q4

Fourth quarter revenues at pre-merger UNIVISION increased 4.1% over fourth quarter 2020 and 8.6% over fourth quarter 2019 to $752.4 million, boosted by a 12.1% year-over-year increase in core ad revenue. Radio revenue increased 3.8% to $65 million, with ad revenue for the segment up 2.8% to $63 million. Media Networks revenue rose 4.1% year-over-year to $687.4 million, despite a 0.3% decrease in advertising due to political advertising in the off-year; core ad revenue excluding political rose 11.4% to $351.1 million. Adjusted OIBDA was basically flat at $229 million. The company has since merged with Mexican broadcaster TELEVISA as TELEVISAUNVISION.

“2021 was a remarkable year for UNIVISION in which we turned around both revenue and EBITDA after more than 5 years of declines,” said UNIVISION CEO WADE DAVIS. “Our business is firing on all cylinders across the board. Ratings were up, defying the trend plaguing all other companies in the industry. Advertising revenue grew 22% sequentially, after a presidential election year. Subscription revenue accelerated and most recently grew 15% in the fourth quarter. And, of course, last week we announced our upcoming, game-changing launch of ViX (the streaming video platform).

“In the face of all this progress, it is important to remember that the real transformation will be driven by our recently closed merger and the creation of our new company, TELEVISAUNVISION. The combination of the two companies creates a fundamentally more complete and higher growth business model. On a combined basis preliminary 2021 pro forma revenue was $4.2 billion growing 15% with EBITDA of $1.6 billion growing 11% over prior year which clearly illustrates that the combination of the Mexican business has significantly enhanced overall performance.”

