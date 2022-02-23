Live Music Society Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

Nonprofit LIVE MUSIC SOCIETY (LMS) has announced the SPRING 2022 recipients of the small music venue grant program. It's the third round of grants since it established just under two years ago. LMS supplies philanthropic aid to music venues that have been in operation for three years or more with a sellable capacity of 300 occupants or less. The new round of recipients include FLINT LOCAL 432 (FLINT, MI), DROM (NEW YORK, NY), and VOLCANIC THEATRE PUB (BEND, OR) among many others.

Since its inception in 2020, LMS has committed to awarding one million dollars per year in grants to venues that promote and preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with their audiences and maintain their careers as performers. Individual grants range from $10,000-$50,000. To date, LIVE MUSIC SOCIETY has provided funding to 126 venues in 34 states across the country, totaling over $2.3 million.

LMS Board Member ADAM FELL said, "We are encouraged by a new sense of optimism as COVID restrictions ease, but conscious of the recent surge’s impact on venues that continue to face canceled performances and attendance below prior levels. We are committed to creating programs that assist venues as they recover from the pandemic."

Click here for the full list of 2022 recipients.

