Now With Cumulus

The podcast "TRUTH BE TOLD," hosted by TONYA MOSLEY, is moving from KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO's podcast operation to CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK in a deal with DCP ENTERTAINMENT, which is also debuting "EDGES," a new seasonal show with SHANTAE HOWELL about mental health.

MOSLEY said, "I am of the first generation of Black Americans to be born under the full rights of citizenship in this country. The right to vote, live where I want, go to school where I want, marry whom I want. This podcast is an exploration of what the next leg of liberation means for us as Black Americans. And I am proud to be a part of the DCP ENTERTAINMENT and CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK to amplify this vital work, using media to spark important conversations that drive our society forward."

HOWELL said, "For as long as I can remember, so much of my identity and self-worth has been wrapped up in my hair. Edges is a concept inspired by my hair and mental health journey, my (still very much in progress) coming of age story born out of years of therapy and soul searching. This project is my unpacking and making peace with the parts of my life that I'm still processing. To be able to look in the mirror and at old photos with empathy and love for the person I was, am, and will be."

