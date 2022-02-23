Summers

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/Lincoln, NE's BROOKE SUMMERS has been named as the official voice of The 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. The two hour show will stream live from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS on MONDAY, March 7th and will be hosted by global icon DOLLY PARTON. The ceremony will make history as the first major awards show to livestream on PRIME VIDEO in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and the UK.

BROOKE SUMMERS has been with NRG MEDIA / BROADCAST HOUSE MEDIA in LINCOLN since 2021 after a 16-year residency at FOREVER COMMUNICATION's Top 40 WUHU/BOWLING GREEN, KY. In addition to hosting afternoons on KFGE, Brooke wakes up the LINCOLN market on sister station KBBK-FM HD1 (B107) as co-host of BROOKE & BIC MORNINGS.

While BROOKE is new to the Country radio genre, she already has a MACM Awards accomplishments, and was also recently nominated as COUNTRY AIRCHECK AWARDS "New Face of Country Music."

BROOKE said, “I’m still so mind-blown over this whole experience, and incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I may faint if DOLLY looks at me. True story!”

OM/PD STEVE KING added, “We are all over the moon excited for BROOKE! She embodies what hard work and natural ability can do. I can think of very few people who deserve

