Joining Forces

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) and ARC SOFTWARE, INC. announced they have entered into an agreement establishing ARC as the primary affiliate research and automation tool for the network.

ARC is a cloud-based SaaS that allows producers, affiliate sales and network operations to research, sign and connect digitally with each other and affiliate stations, streamlining the affiliation and reporting process. It also includes access to over 75,000 contacts and fully integrated station performance data including NIELSEN. ARC’s growing list of features include a digital contract builder with secure signature, a cloud-based intention form process connecting stations with ARC for live events and concerts, and full CRM and research tools on over 20,000 AM, FM, HD and Translator stations.

ARC Founder, JASON BAILEY said, “What an exciting few months for us here at ARC. AURN joining our platform really elevates the game. They are a superior content provider with an incredible team behind them. Knowing they chose to start and end their day with ARC software by their side is incredibly humbling and a testament to the hard work of our incredible team of programmers.”

