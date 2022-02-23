Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, KISS Will Headline

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS' AFTERSHOCK 2022 is set for SACRAMENTO’s DISCOVERY PARK on OCTOBER 6-9, 2022, and will feature headlining performances from FOO FIGHTERS, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SLIPKNOT, and KISS. The event is expanding to four full days (after a half 4th day in 2021), adding a 4th music stage and featuring over 90 bands.

AFTERSHOCK 2022 will be headlined by SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE (THURSDAY), KISS and JUDAS PRIEST (FRIDAY), MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and PAPA ROACH (SATURDAY) and FOO FIGHTERS and SHINEDOWN (SUNDAY), along with featured artists like BRING ME THE HORIZON, EVANESCENCE, LAMB OF GOD, A DAY TO REMEMBER, ARCHITECTS, HALESTORM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, CHEVELLE, and more.

PAPA ROACH’s JACOBY SHADDIX said, “I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of AFTERSHOCK this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in SACRAMENTO, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NORCAL better be f**king ready, ‘cause it’s about to go down at AFTERSHOCK 2022!”

For passes, info and the schedule for AFTERSHOCK 2022, go to AFTERSHOCKFESTIVAL.com.

« see more Net News