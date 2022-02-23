Casey (Photo: Nick Biemans/Shutterstock.com)

The DROPKICK MURPHYS will celebrate ST. PATRICK'S DAY with a free live stream event from the HOUSE OF BLUES in BOSTON. The event will take place THURSDAY, MARCH 17th at 9p (ET)/6p (PT). The performance will feature songs from the band’s current album TURN UP THAT DIAL, along with a variety of fan favorites.

Instead of charging for tickets to DROPKICK MURPHYS ST. PATRICK'S DAY FREE LIVE STREAM FROM HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON, donations will be taken via text. Funds will help support charity via THE CLADDAGH FUND, the band’s organization that raises funds for the most underfunded charities supporting vulnerable populations in BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA.

The MARCH 17th performance is part of DROPKICK MURPHYS’ customary run of ST. PATRICK’S DAY week hometown shows in BOSTON, which this year includes three shows at HOUSE OF BLUES and one at ROADRUNNER (BOSTON’s newest concert venue). The ST. PATRICK’S DAY live stream also marks the band’s first streaming performance with an in-person audience and their first BOSTON performance since the pandemic began.

Lead vocalist KEN CASEY said, “After two years and four live streams with no audience, we are so, so, so excited to do our first live stream in front of a live audience. I think this will give people watching at home a much better feel of what it’s like to see DROPKICK MURPHYS in our element.”

The live stream can be viewed world wide on ST. PATRICK'S DAY @: www.DKMStream.com

