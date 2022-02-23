Magnolia Music Group

New label MAGNOLIA MUSIC GROUP launched TODAY (2/23), naming founder RANDY HOUSER as its flagship artist. HEATHER PROPPER and KIMMIE TROSDAHL have joined the new team as co-VPs/Radio Promotion, both arriving from regional positions at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. EMILY HOCH has been hired as Coord., and KYLEIGH ROBERTS joins as Dir./Content. Other team members will be announced soon.

MAGNOLIA, named for a 2019 HOUSER album, will be distributed by EMPIRE, and use THINKSWELL’s marketing services. The new label is currently hiring for radio, streaming and visual departments.

Before WARNER, PROPPER spent five years at KMLE/PHOENIX and more than a decade at STONEY CREEK/BMG. Congratulate her here.

TROSDAHL had stints with WHEELHOUSE/BMG and BIGGER PICTURE prior to WARNER. Congratulate her here.

ROBERTS recently worked with ROY ORBISON’s STILL WORKING MUSIC GROUP. Congratulate her here.

“We are thrilled to have HEATHER and KIMMIE onboard, as they personify the passion, experience, work ethic and talent that will position MAGNOLIA to thrive,” said HOUSER's manager, NICK HARTLEY, founder of NASHVILLE-based STEADFAST. “The timing couldn’t be better for MAGNOLIA to ramp up radio, streaming and visual roles as RANDY gets ready to deliver the best music of his career, all while preparing for an aggressive touring schedule and roles in two major feature films due later this year.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about the creation of MAGNOLIA MUSIC GROUP and feel like it’s time to be more present than ever,” said HOUSER, who formerly was on the STONEY CREEK roster. “MAGNOLIA’s commitment to artistry is very important to me and has been a cocoon of safety for me while writing and recording new music. I can’t wait to emerge and share what we’ve been creating!”

« see more Net News