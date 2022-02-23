The Stars Came Out For Lunch

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022)'s day one continued (2/23) with a full plate of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) artists at the OMNI HOTEL in NASHVILLE. The fourth annual lunch event (and first since pre-pandemic) was kicked off by WMN Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO, who reflected on the pandemic with a bit of sarcasm, noting, “It was fun to have dinner with my wife ... for a while.” The tongue and cheek reference was met with chuckles from the crowd, back in person after last year’s virtual CRS 2021. “To be put in a state of weird ... I hope we’re now more appreciative, more dialed up than ever before,” said ESPOSITO.

WMN SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS, who served as emcee for the luncheon, reflected on the effects of the pandemic and gave kudos to the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) team, led by RJ CURTIS “You guys had a vision, you pulled it off, and y’all in this room showed up," she said.

Prior to the midday enjoyment of live music from the WMN buffet of talent, WILLIAMS took a moment to get a bit emotional with all in attendance. “We all have learned over the past two years we are meant to experience life, learning, music together," she said. "We aren’t meant to be a part. So today, this week ... is about exactly that. I will never take this week for granted ever again."

First up was BRELAND, who performed the yet to be released “Praise The Lord,” inside the OMNI’s Grand Ballroom. Fresh off his fame starring in “Beers On Me” with DIERKS BENTLEY and HARDY, the NEW JERSEY native got the party started right with a warm welcome from the audience. COVINGTON, GA’s DREW PARKER was next on the set list. The co-writer of “Homemade” (JAKE OWEN) sang “Raised Up Right.”

Prior to MORGAN EVANS' performance, in a quick sound check, there appeared to be a few technical difficulties. After a noticeable, unplanned, small audible pop, EVANS joked, "I’m glad it’s not an important gig or anything.” The sarcasm was contagious from ESPOSITO to EVANS, who mentioned this wasn’t his first time experienceing technical problems. “Last time this happened, it was opening for REBA in SUGARLAND, TX when I didn’t have any music out yet.” He went on to say he couldn’t think of anything to play so he “started singing the American national anthem. Thankfully, it turned into a sing-along.” The crowd cheered with empathy as EVANS eventually decided to go on with the tune “Country Outta My Girl” acoustically.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER performed “Should Have Known Better." Prior to her performance, she reflected on a past “forced Pop tour” and shared the story of how excited she was to return to town as a Country artist. Telling program directors throughout her travels across the country “something must be wrong here, I’m a Country artist.” She ended her time on the WMN stage letting everyone know she’ll “see ya soon."

MICHAEL RAY continued the luncheon with his latest, “Holy Water.” The new single, which goes for adds MARCH 7th, tells the compelling tale of a small-town preacher who secretly sells moonshine so potent it “burns like hell, gets you high like heaven.”

CHRIS JANSON performed his latest, “Bye Mom,” co-written by BRANDON KINNEY. It's the true story of the loss of KINNEY’s mom. Referencing the song, WILLIAMS said, It’s “a story about loving someone more than you love yourself. I’ve seen grown men cry, when CHRIS takes the stage and sings this song.”

“Wishful Drinking” by INGRID ANDRESS and SAM HUNT was performed minus HUNT, although ANDRESS did her best HUNT impersonation throughout the performance, welcomed with delight from the crowd. CODY JOHNSON took the stage to perform “’Till You Can’t.” Referencing JOHNSON’s current single, WILLIAMS said “It’s clear this message is meant for right now.” The WMN luncheon attendees stood in unison for a standing ovation after JOHNSON’s performance.



ZAC BROWN BAND closed out the show with “Chicken Fried,” complete with a sing-along, similar to the feel of sold-out arena, only in a hotel ballroom.

Stay tuned for more CRS 2022 coverage.

