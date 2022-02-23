KLOS Breaks Own Record For St. Jude Children's Hospital

MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES hosted its fifth annual, two-day “St. Jude Rocks” fundraiser this past THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th and FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th from 6a to 7p each day and broke its own annual fundraising record, raising over $1.25 million in 26 hours to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. KLOS also pulled together listeners and talent from KLOS’ sister stations, Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106), Rhythmic AC KDAY, and the new KLLI (CALI 93.9).

During the event, KLOS urged listeners to become a Partner in Hope® by pledging $19 a month to help the kids at ST. JUDE, and in exchange, listeners received exclusive KLOS and ST. JUDE attire, including the t-shirt: Love Music. Stop Cancer. The campaign also included a bet between “THE HEIDI & FRANK SHOW” and PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM, where CUNNINGHAM would resign if the 2022 campaign surpassed $1.5 million.

CUNNINGHAM said, “On the heels of the LA RAMS’ historic victory in the SUPER BOWL, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA has felt electric and the generous and loyal KLOS listeners stepped up big time this year to help the kids at ST. JUDE. The HEIDI & FRANK SHOW REALLY wanted me to resign as Program Director, and they helped us push the fundraising total to a height we didn’t think was possible in two days. Maybe they’ll get their wish next year?”

MERUELO MEDIA President/CEO, OTTO PADRON said, “Thank you #TeamKLOS for leading us to yet another record-setting “St Jude Rocks” love-a-thon. Their hard work shined a bright light on the fundamental goodness of our SOCAL community. This is proof positive that Radio Connects, Compels, Changes and Communicates unlike no other platform.”

During the radiothon, KLOS artists supported the cause via social media and calling into the station, and SLASH, THE OFFSPRING and CHRIS DAUGHTRY donated autographed guitars as hourly incentives, and LOS ANGELES rockers DIRTY HONEY stopped by to play live during the event.

