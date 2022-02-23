Abbott

BOSTON public radio and TV organization GBH Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT is stepping down at the end of 2022, the stations announced WEDNESDAY (2/23).

ABBOTT joined GBH in 1998 and ascended to Pres,/CEO in 2007. He previously served as SVP/Development and Corporate Relations for PBS and earlier worked at KQED, INC. PBS affiliate KQED-TV-News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO. A search is underway for ABBOTT's successor at GBH, operator of News-Talk WGBH-F, Classical WCRB, and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV (GBH 2) and WGBX-TV (GBH 44)/BOSTON and other NEW ENGLAND public media outlets.

“The mission to share knowledge, inspire learning and strengthen community is why I’ve devoted my career to expanding the reach and impact of public media. There is no more exciting place to do this work than GBH,” said ABBOTT. “It has been my great privilege to work with an extraordinary group of talented and dedicated colleagues, supporting the creation of compelling, world class content and trusted journalism that helps us understand the critical issues of our times. I am grateful to our community for its enduring support of GBH and public media.”

“JON’s vision and passion for the mission of public media to serve all people and to promote educational equity and citizenship has made GBH both a vital resource and a local treasure,” said GBH Board of Trustees Chair ANN FUDGE. “Over more than two decades he has strategically guided the organization to create purposeful, trusted content in the public interest. He leaves GBH in a strong position to continue to serve BOSTON, the COMMONWEALTH and the nation with programs that inspire us to engage with one another, and with the world around us.”

“JON has boldly re-shaped and re-imagined public media, not only for our Boston community, but for audiences across the country,” said THE BOSTON FOUNDATION Pres./CEO LEE PELTON. “His commitment to the creation of opportunities to close inequity gaps has been both remarkable and effective. He has been a dynamic partner to civic, educational and cultural organizations throughout BOSTON and NEW ENGLAND. His creativity, generosity and peerless leadership will be sorely missed, but his unparalleled legacy will endure for years to come.”

“JON ABBOTT is a leader within our public television system whose innovation and strategic thinking have helped propel key initiatives and services that are at the very heart of public media’s mission,” said PBS Pres./CEO PAULA KERGER. “His deep commitment to education and serving teachers and students is evidenced every day through PBS LEARNINGMEDIA, a broadband service built in partnership between GBH and PBS, which has made a pivotal difference to millions of families.”

