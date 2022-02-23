PickleJar

Live entertainment and artist tipping app PICKLEJAR is on site at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE this week with three days of live performances, all benefitting ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. More than 50 artists are showcasing throughout the event (which began YESTERDAY (2/23) and continues though FRIDAY) between 11 a.m. and midnight at BARLINES in the seminar’s headquarters hotel, the OMNI NASHVILLE.

Throughout the event, patrons will be able to tip the artists using PICKLEJAR’s TipTopper QR code. PICKLEJAR will match all money sent via the app, and donate the matched total to ST. JUDE in a live check presentation during the CRS NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC backstage livestream, hosted by Country air personality KELLY FORD on FEBRUARY 25th.

Among the artists performing over the three days are: COOPER ALAN, IAN FLANIGAN, AARON GOODVIN, STYLES HAURY, RAYNE JOHNSON, KAY AND ALEX, DRAKE MILLIGAN, CRAIG CAMPBELL, COFFEY ANDERSON, KAMERON MARLOWE, DREW GREEN and HANNAH DASHER.

View the complete CRS Artist Showcase at Barlines schedule and watch it live here.

The NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC backstage programming will be livestreamed exclusively on PickleJarPlus.com. Radio stations can register here to access this syndicated content.

