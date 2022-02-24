Now With Gumball

HEADGUM's GUMBALL podcast advertising marketplace has added "SEE, THE THING IS" to its roster of podcasts. The show, hosted by singer/songwriter BRIDGET KELLY and MANDII B, was launched on JOE BUDDEN's podcast network and will go to a two-episodes-per-week schedule this week under the deal with GUMBALL, which the company says is a "multi-year, seven-figure sales partnership."

“There is simply nothing better than sharing my thoughts, opinions, and experiences with the world and being able to monetize by simply being me,” said MANDII B. “To have created a business about my own self-exploration is something I could have only dreamt of. I am blessed to share this journey with BRIDGET and GUMBALL.”

“My voice has always been amplified through my music,” said KELLY. “And now I’m excited I get to share my perspectives and my sarcasm on a platform I own. Driven by our passion to connect with people, MANDII and I look forward to our future together in this space.”

“We are excited to welcome MANDII and BRIDGET’s podcast to our platform,” said GUMBALL CEO MARTY MICHAEL. “They are exactly the type of creators we love to work with. They instantly saw the value of automating the host-read sales process using GUMBALL, and we’re excited to support them as independent creators as they continue to grow their brand.”

