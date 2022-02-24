Leezy

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY announces a new monthly show for SATURDAY nights, “LEEZY’S CERTIFIED BANGERS: GROOVES BEYOND BORDERS." The show, debuting MARCH 5th at 10p (ET), is hosted by KHRUANGBIN bassist and singer/songwriter LAURA LEE (LEEZY) OCHOA.

OCHOA said, “I'm excited to produce my first radio show on none other than RADIO WOODSTOCK, my new local amazing radio station. For the first time in many years, I've decided to grow my roots, and I've picked the HUDSON VALLEY as the place I want my forever home. It feels fitting to be a part of that community by curating a monthly show of songs I've collected on my travels en route to land here. I'm super grateful to the station for the opportunity.”

WDST owner GARY CHETKOF said, “We are thrilled that LAURA LEE has joined the RADIO WOODSTOCK team as a DJ on her musical journey to turn people onto a uniquely curated radio program of diverse international music flavors. This is truly a one-of-a-kind show, and part of RADIO WOODSTOCK’S mission to push the boundaries of music programming and give listeners a show that they cannot hear anywhere else.”

MD AJA WHITNEY added, “We are big fans of KHRUANGBIN and love their unique sound. This program will show us where LAURA LEE’s influences come from, and what turns her on while she is touring the world with her band.”





