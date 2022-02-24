Morey

HFA/RUMBLEFISH Dir./Client Services ASHLEY MOREY has been appointed Chair of the national Young Professional Committee of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS.

“Our Young Professional Committees are a vital part of the AIMP providing education, collaboration, and idea-sharing opportunities to those shaping the future of our industry,” said AIMP National Chair/NASHVILLE Chapter Pres. JOHN OZIER. “With ASHLEY’s strong background in music publishing and her expertise in the digital space, I have no doubt she will lead the YPC to accomplish great things this year.”

“As both a musician and a publishing professional, helping to educate publishers and songwriters and ensuring they are properly compensated is my mission and my greatest reward,” said MOREY. “Through leading the Young Professional Committee, I look forward to working alongside the AIMP and my peers to provide crucial programming and strengthen our industry for the generations to come.”

