Moore

BEASLEY Country WSOC-F (COUNTRY 103.7)/CHARLOTTE APD/MD CAMERON MOORE is adding duities as PD of Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1). MOORE joined BEASLEY in OCTOBER 201 from MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL)-Top 40/Rhythmic KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT)/SPRINGFIELD, MO. She replaces JOHN REYNOLDS, who continues with BEASLEY as VP/Music & Entertainment, PD of WSOC-F, and OM of the CHARLOTTE cluster.

“CAMERON is a rising star in our business who has proven herself as a highly valuable programmer in our company,” said Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “It’s an absolute pleasure to promote her to this key role at BEASLEY CHARLOTTE!”

"CAMERON has done an outstanding job diving into the Top 40 and Country formats over the last five years in CHARLOTTE,” said REYNOLDS. "She continues to bring fresh perspectives, insights and creativity to one of the markets most successful and iconic brands.”

« see more Net News