10K PROJECTS has promoted MOLLY MCLACHLAN to EVP/Global Marketing at the label. In her new role, she will continue to oversee global marketing for the label and its diverse group of artists. MCLACHLAN was one of the first employees at 10K PROJECTS, having been identified by the label’s CEO ELLIOT GRAINGEVERY early in the label’s history.

During MCLACHLAN’s tenure at 10K PROJECTS, the company has seen a nearly 200% increase in streams outside of the U.S. It was during this time that 10K also achieved its first Number One single in the UK with INTERNET MONEY's “Lemonade,” and IANN DIOR became one of the most internationally streamed artists on the roster with more plays in territories outside the U.S. than within. MCLACHLAN has also been spearheading the U.S. introduction of the UK rapper and two-time BRIT nominee, AITCH, who is due to release his first album this year. She was also instrumental in the international introduction of SALEM ILESE, who quickly charted in multiple key markets outside the U.S. with her single “Mad At Disney.”

Co-Pres./10K PROJECTS ZACH FRIEDMAN said, “From the day MOLLY took on oversight of international at 10K, we saw an immediate positive effect on the success of our artists outside the U.S. She continues to evangelize for our artists overseas in powerful ways and we are pleased to be able to offer her this expanded role at the label.”

McLachlan added, “I’m grateful for ZACH, TONY and ELLIOT for giving me this opportunity to play a larger role in our artists’ global success stories and I’m lucky to have such a talented roster, who all work incredibly hard to achieve these tremendous accolades."

