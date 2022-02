A Great Idea

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) RADIO NETWORK and TOYOTA partnered for BLACK HISTORY MONTH and created "IN THEIR OWN WORDS."

A series of audio soundbite vignettes from General COLIN POWELL, Actress CICELY TYSON, and Civil Rights Activist MYRLIE EVERS-WILLIAMS.

To listen click here.

