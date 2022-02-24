Make Your Competition Cringe

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022)’s “Cashing In On Creativity: 10 Turbo Charged Ideas to Capture Attention & Revenue” session got the creative juices flowing early on day two of the three-day NASHVILLE conference. BIG MACHINE RECORDS SVP Promotion/Digital KRIS LAMB; HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE OM/KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE PD and "CT 40 With FITZ” GM SCOTT MAHALICK; ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND Dir/Sales CRESSY WALTON; and KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS PD MOJOE ROBERTS flooded attendees with promotional opportunities for markets of all sizes.

“Make your competition go, 'Oh crap, wish I would’ve thought about that,'” said ROBERTS. “Perception is reality, get creative with it. There’s plenty of ways to do so on the cheap, which obviously makes the market managers very happy, too.” Promotional and revenue-building opportunities attached to social media ranged from“Picture This” and “Insert sponsor studio or listener room cam/lounge,” to “NASHVILLE’s next big thing” a social media-based promotion welcoming a new artist to town.

ROBERTS referenced a new artist visit by BIG MACHINE's JACKSON DEAN, with ideas to make it more of an experience. “We’re in show business, let’s make it something more than hanging in a conference room,” said ROBERTS, whose studios are located on FRONTIER STREET in LAS VEGAS. DEAN, at the suggestion of ROBERTS and LAMB, started playing songs right outside the studio during his recent visit. “It’s cool for the artist. It started as 10 people watching JACKSON DEAN, but ended with 150. We were able to directly engage with fans. Highly advise markets to do this,” added LAMB.

The importance of external marketing and re-introducing your brand to your consumers was discussed in YESTERDAY's (2/23) “Talk Data To Me” panel (NET NEWS 2/23). In TODAY's session, MAHALICK posed a question of how that could be accomplished. “How could we get a fleet of semis around the market for free," he asked, referencing a previous station promotion. "We pitched the idea to a few trucking schools. They have needs right now throughout the pandemic, and need of drivers with supply chain issues. So, we produced recruitment ads, 'get your career started' and, in turn, they provided drivers, semis, who drove 250 miles/day throughout the market.” He noted that the promotion could not only serve as exposure for the station's brand, but extend into a whole new promotion. “People would always ask what’s in the truck? Semi load of fun and promotions. Could be a room of furniture, the party of a lifetime."

“It touches on revenue, the station branding and, of course, the artist,” said LAMB.

During the Q&A, the importance of TIKTOK was questioned. “It’s a way to meet a demographic that, traditionally, Country doesn’t touch,” said MAHALICK. “As time goes, you need to be present and visible, use the medium for what made it famous.”

The relationship between stations and record labels was highlighted in an “Artist Lost & Found” promotion. The premise of the promotion is that an artist who recently visited a market lost something, or left something behing. It could be a $100 APPLEBEES gift card left in WALKER HAYES’ jacket, or a car left by CARRIE UNDERWOOD. It all depends on what you are looking to achieve. “Everyone is fearful of, 'Oh they wouldn’t give us that.' Don’t say no for the client,” said MAHALICK. “Don’t say no for the artist. You would be surprised if you actually made the call ... Success leaves clues. Tell me about a time that you did x, y, z, and how can that help me in what I’m looking to do?”

ROBERTS wrapped the discussion up with, “If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.”

