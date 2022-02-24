Burgess

Global digital music distributor TUNECORE, has promoted ACE ELIJAH BURGESS to the role of Sr. Dir./Engineering. In his new role, he will continue to oversee the team of software engineers that develops TUNECORE’s digital products and will now focus on new innovative technology solutions aimed at bridging the evolving needs of today’s DIY artists.

BURGESS joined TUNECORE in 2019 and served as the Associate Director/Application Development Programs at PLANNED PARENTHOOD FEDERATION OF AMERICA. In 2017, he founded the BROOKLYN-based independent record label, INTERLINE RECORDS, and served as president for two years. BURGESS has worked as a sound engineer for over 10 years at music festivals around the country. As a member of the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, he is an accomplished songwriter, having written songs for other artists as well as produced a handful of studio albums.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “ACE’s contributions have been integral to the development and launch of TUNECORE’s new product and tech stack modernization. As a former songwriter, sound engineer and indie label founder, he deeply understands and cares about building innovative products that artists can’t live without. I’m thrilled ACE will lead the engineering team as we move into the next phase of innovation at TUNECORE.”

BURGESS added, “I’ve had an amazing journey here at TUNECORE with the best team, and challenging tasks that make my work exciting. From royalty payments to distribution services, we are always seeking ways to be the best at what we do for the ultimate benefit of TUNECORE artists. The impact we have had on the music industry and digital music distribution is my greatest reward, and I look forward to the many projects we have coming this year.”

