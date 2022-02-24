Morini

iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH has named TREVOR MORINI VP/Programming for the cluster effective immediately. In his new role, he will oversee all on-air content as well as music and digital programming operations for iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH’s stations. In addition, MORINI will also serve as PD for Top 40 WDGC (G105)/RALEIGH. He will report to ALAN KIRSHBOM, Market Pres. and A.J., SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA CHARLOTTE & RALEIGH.

MORINI brings over 13 years of programming expertise to his new role. He most recently served as Format Center Executive Producer for iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group. He previously held a similar role in the RALEIGH market in 2020. In addition, he has held several programming and on-air roles in various cities throughout his career, including AUSTIN, TEXAS, TULSA, OKLAHOMA and PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND and CAPE COD.

KIRSHBOM said, “TREVOR is a positive and creative leader. He gained extremely valuable experience from the National Programming Group, which he will be bringing to the RALEIGH team. I am excited to have him back. Welcome home, TREVOR!”

A.J. added, “TREVOR holds a winning track record and I’m overjoyed to have him lead our programming team once again in RALEIGH. His unique perspective, positive energy and creativity make him a superstar."

MORINI said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the talented programming team in RALEIGH. Together we will build upon their success and continue to grow our market-leading brands, and I am honored to be a part of it. Thank you to the iHEARTMEDIA senior leadership team for their continued support.”

The cluster includes G105, News-Talk WTKK, Classic Rock WRDU, Country WNCB (B93.9), and Hip Hop WDCG-HD2-W237BZ (95.3 THE BEAT).

