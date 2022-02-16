Artists added to lineup

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, has added CHASE RICE, ELVIE SHANE, ERIN KINSEY and IAN MUNSICK to its TOPGOLF TEE-OFF & ROCK ON event. The four join previously announced artists LUKE BRYAN, JORDAN DAVIS and LAINEY WILSON (NET NEWS 2/16).

The event is set to take place just ahead of the 57th ACM AWARDS on SUNDAY, MARCH 6th at TOPGOLF LAS VEGAS at the MGM GRAND HOTEL AND CASINO.

Tickets are available now through TICKETMASTER. All proceeds from the event will benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES.

