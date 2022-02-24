January '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY and PUERTO RICO. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY 03/03/22, JANUARY '22 ratings for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY, and TUCSON.





« see more Net News