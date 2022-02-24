-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 Ratings
by Charese Frugé
March 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY, and TUCSON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming FRIDAY 03/04/22 JANUARY '22 ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.