January '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY, and TUCSON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY 03/04/22 JANUARY '22 ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.





« see more Net News