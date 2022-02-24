January '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY 03/07/22 JANUARY '22 ratings for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and TULSA.

« see more Net News