-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 Ratings
by Charese Frugé
March 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming MONDAY 03/07/22 JANUARY '22 ratings for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and TULSA.