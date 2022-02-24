-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 Ratings
by Charese Frugé
March 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BAKERSFIELD, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and TULSA. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming TUESDAY, 03/08/22, JANUARY '22 ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, EL PASO, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY.