-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 Ratings
by Charese Frugé
March 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for ALBUQUERQUE, EL PASO, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 03/09/22, JANUARY '22 ratings for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, and SYRACUSE.