-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 Ratings
by Charese Frugé
March 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, and SYRACUSE. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming THURSDAY 03/10/22, JANARY '22 ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO.