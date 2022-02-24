January '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, and SYRACUSE. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY 03/10/22, JANARY '22 ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO.

